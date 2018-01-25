Penn State Shocks Ohio State With Deep, Banked Three-Pointer by Tony Carr at Buzzer

Ohio State’s unbeaten run in Big Ten play came to a sudden end tonight when Tony Carr pulled up from just inside half court at the buzzer and banked in a three-point shot to win the game.

That shot came at the end of a wild sequence where Keita Bates-Diop, a candidate for first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year, hit his own deep three-pointer to tie the game with just 5 seconds remaining.

Crushing for #13 Ohio State, who drops to 2nd place in the Big Ten at 9-1 behind Purdue after the home upset. Huge win for Penn State, who keeps at-large hopes alive for the NCAA Tournament by notching one of the biggest wins in the Big Ten this year, with a little help from the glass.