Tiger Woods Opens with a 72 at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods carded an opening round 72 at the Farmers Insurance Open. At even par, Woods sits tied for 84th and trails leader Tony Finau, who is currently seven-under.

There were a lot of positives for Woods on the course today, the main one being his short game and putting. Woods gained 1.833 strokes with the putter and hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation. Where he struggled was off the tee. Woods managed to hit just eight of 14 fairways during the first round, but was averaging 315 yards off the tee.

Golf Channel’s Nick Faldo gives Tiger a “B-plus” grade for his opening 72 and even Brandel Chamblee had positive things to say about Woods’s return.

Tiger off the 9th tee, only one other drive longer thus far today, can’t get much straighter.

118 mph

1.5 smash factor

1.75 up

11.32 launch angle

1900 spin

318 yards

A bit longer swing than he had at Hero, floating left foot at impact.. the snap is back. pic.twitter.com/Inkc07BiwR — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 25, 2018

Woods will need to pick it up in the second round to make the cut.

Not bad for Tiger's first round back in a full field event. @FarmersInsOpen pic.twitter.com/KanwvdyWZ1 — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) January 25, 2018

The PGA Tour put together a list of all of Woods’s shots from day one.

HOLE 1 (par 4): Driver 292 yards into left rough. Approach finds greenside bunker. Blasts out of plugged lie to 11 feet, 10 inches. Two-putt for bogey. Score: 1 over

HOLE 2 (par 4): 5-wood 263 yards finds fairway. Approach misses green long. Chip from rough to 4 feet. Makes par putt.

HOLE 3 (par 3): 7-iron finds green, 27 feet, 5 inches from pin. Birdie putt slides just by on right. Tap-in for par.

HOLE 4 (par 4): Driver 310 yards hugs left side of fairway. 8-iron from 183 yards finds green, 45-1/2 feet from pin. Runs birdie attempt 4 feet past, makes comebacker for par.

HOLE 5 (par 4): Driver 300 yards to fairway bunker. Approach shot to front greenside bunker. Blasts to 12 feet but misses par putt. Second bogey of the round. Score: 2 over

HOLE 6 (par 5): Driver 308 yards finds fairway. 4-iron from 252 yards finds green. Eagle putt from 52 feet just short. Tap-in for first birdie of the day. Score: 1 over

HOLE 7 (par 4): Driver 319 yards to fairway. 9-iron from 148 yards finds greenside bunker. Blasts out to 3 feet to set up easy par putt.

HOLE 8 (par 3): First show of frustration after a pulled 8-iron finds thick rough left of green. Terrific chip leaves him with tap-in par.

HOLE 9 (par 5): Driver 318 yards to fairway. Fairway metal approach finds cluster of greenside bunkers. Blasts to 21 feet. Two-putt par.

HOLE 10 (par 4): Tee shot 277 yards finishes in first cut just off right fairway. Terrific pitching wedge inside 2 feet for easy birdie. Score: Even par

HOLE 11 (par 3): Tee shot lands on green, 23 feet right of pin. Two-putt par.

HOLE 12 (par 4): Driver 316 yards down left fairway. Approach from 188 yards finds right side of green. Two-putt from 47 feet, 10 inches for par on most difficult hole on course.

HOLE 13 (par 5): Driver 301 yards scatters gallery, finds right rough between fairway bunker and cart path. Forced to lay up. Third shot from 97 yards finds bunker on right side. Terrific bunker shot but misses tricky 3-footer for par. Disappointing bogey. Score: 1 over

HOLE 14 (par 4): 3-wood 300 yards finds fairway. 9-iron from 140 yards lands back of green, 25 feet from pin. Two-putt par.

HOLE 15 (par 4): Driver 320 yards down left fairway. Approach shot from 151 yards finds green, 19 feet from pin. Two-putt par.

HOLE 16 (par 3): 6-iron on 188-yard tee shot threatens to go in for ace. Kick-in birdie from inside 1 foot. Score: Even par

HOLE 17 (par 4): 3-wood 271 yards finds right rough. 7-iron from 181 yards just clears bunker and dribbles onto green. Two-putt par from 38 feet.

HOLE 18 (par 5): Driver 292 yards find bunker on left side. Second shot finishes 152 yards from pin. 9-iron leaves him 41 feet below pin. Two-putt par to shoot even-par 72.