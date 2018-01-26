PM Roundup: Kaya Scodelario; Michigan State AD Resigns; Spartan Issues Run Deeper Than Larry Nassar

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, taking you into the weekend one story you missed at a time.

Actress joins #MeToo movement: Kaya Scodelario is one of the stars of the Maze Runner franchise, and she has revealed she was sexually assaulted when she was 12.

Hollis resigns: Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. The smart money is on a lot more people going before this is all said and done.

Spartan issues run deeper than Nassar: Outside the Lines has produced a lengthy piece detailing a ton of issues at Michigan State involving sexual assault, violence and gender discrimination. It’s worth a read.

