Tiger Woods Makes the Cut at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods made the cut in his first full-field PGA Tour event, the Farmers Insurance Open, after undergoing a spinal fusion surgery. This is the first cut Woods has made in 888 days. Woods carded an even par 72 on Thursday and struggled to find the fairway off the tee but was money on and around the greens. He looked better during the second round and suffered only two blemishes on his scorecard, a double bogey on the par-4 13th hole a very costly bogey on the par-3 eighth hole.

Woods carded a 38 going out and fired off a 33 to get to one-under coming in. The cut also dropped to one-under meaning Tiger will be around for the weekend in his first tournament back. That’s something Vegas didn’t think would happen — and most fans likely agreed — but that yours truly warned COULD happen at Torrey.

Of course, it wasn’t without difficulty as Woods bogied the par-3 eighth hole, his 17th, and needed a birdie on the par-5 ninth to get back to one-under and stick around. After missing right with his driver on 18, Woods landed his second shot on the green and had a 70-foot putt for eagle. Woods lagged it to around a foot and walked away with a birdie and his first made cut of 2018.