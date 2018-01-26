VIDEO: Did Steven Adams Kick Bradley Beal in the Groin On Purpose?

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams was assessed a technical foul for booting Washington’s Bradley Beal in the groin during a battle for a rebound. He would have you believe it was a total accident, not an intentional act.
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams was assessed a technical foul for booting Washington’s Bradley Beal in the groin during a battle for a rebound. He would have you believe it was a total accident, not an intentional act.
Found it. The perfect Simmons story.
Before the show hits its first birthday.
It’s going to be a long one.
Stunner in Columbus.
The NBA left us to our own devices to imagine how the All-Star Draft played out. Here goes nothing.
Comments