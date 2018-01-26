VIDEO: Did Steven Adams Kick Bradley Beal in the Groin On Purpose?

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams was assessed a technical foul for booting Washington’s Bradley Beal in the groin during a battle for a rebound. He would have you believe it was a total accident, not an intentional act.

“I did not know I even did that,” he said in the locker room postgame. “I did not even know I did that at all All I felt was falling to the ground. They reviewed it. They’re good for us. They made the right call.”

Forgive me if I am a bit skeptical. That appears to be more of a Draymond Green special than an innocent mistake.

Not sure which reality would be more comforting for Beal. Generally, blows to that part of the body hurt the same amount regardless of intent.