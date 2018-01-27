Andre Roberson's Injury Could Be Costly For Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City starting SG Andre Roberson had a scary fall during the Thunder’s 121-108 victory over the Pistons on Saturday. The injury occurred following a pass from Russell Westbrook.
Not long after, Adrain Wojnarowski reported Roberson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg. His season appears to be over.
While he may not be a household name, Roberson’s play on the defensive end will be a costly loss for the Thunder. His defensive excellence makes everyone around him better, especially Paul George.
The Thunder are starting to show signs of life, and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA after a slow start.
If their defensive ace does miss the rest of the season, they should look for a replacement at the trade deadline. If not, their defense will certainly become a bigger issue than it has been.
The NBA action this year has been fantastic, let’s just hope injuries can be held to a minimum. Just Friday night, DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season as well.
