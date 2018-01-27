Andre Roberson's Injury Could Be Costly For Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City starting SG Andre Roberson had a scary fall during the Thunder’s 121-108 victory over the Pistons on Saturday. The injury occurred following a pass from Russell Westbrook.

Not long after, Adrain Wojnarowski reported Roberson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg. His season appears to be over.

Sources: Andre Roberson will be examined upon return to OKC, but expectation is that he will need to undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2018

While he may not be a household name, Roberson’s play on the defensive end will be a costly loss for the Thunder. His defensive excellence makes everyone around him better, especially Paul George.

The importance of Andre Roberson and Paul George as a defensive tandem — George's defensive rating without Roberson: 111.2; George with Roberson: 94.2. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 28, 2018

The Thunder are starting to show signs of life, and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA after a slow start.

If their defensive ace does miss the rest of the season, they should look for a replacement at the trade deadline. If not, their defense will certainly become a bigger issue than it has been.

The NBA action this year has been fantastic, let’s just hope injuries can be held to a minimum. Just Friday night, DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season as well.