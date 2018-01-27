DeMarcus Cousins Tears Achilles Tendon, Out For Season

DeMarcus Cousins tore his left Achilles tendon Friday night and will miss the rest of the season.

DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, league sources tell ESPN. He will miss the rest of the season. The MRI is coming soon, but diagnosis is clear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans were leading the Houston Rockets late in the contest, when Cousins chased down a missed free throw and collapsed to the court.

Here is video of the incident:

An All-Star starter, Cousins was in the middle of a stellar season. The 27-year-old center was averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, while hitting 46.9 percent of his shots from the field. He also carried a PER of 23.15.

While obviously everyone’s thoughts are with Cousins as he faces a long road to recovery, the Pelicans have to be reeling from this development. New Orleans is currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 27-21 record, but their hold on a playoff spot just took an enormous hit.

The Pelicans went from having the premier post tandem in the NBA to Anthony Davis now having to win games on his own. In even worse news for Cousins, his contract is up at the end of this season, but recovery from a torn Achilles can take up to a year. So he’s in an awful spot just as he was about to pitch himself in free agency.

This is just a terrible development and you have to feel for everyone involved.