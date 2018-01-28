Gregg Popovich Is 69

NBA USA Today Sports

NBA

Gregg Popovich was born this day in 1949, making him 69 years old.

To celebrate, here is a photo of a young Pop.

Happy birthday, Pop. May your day be filled with strong closeouts and intelligent questions from the media.

