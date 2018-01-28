Report: Broncos Will Trade Aqib Talib

KUSA 9 News in Denver reported this morning that the Broncos intend to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib in order to save some money.

Although Talib has two years left on the six-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2014, Denver is expected to place him on the trading block because of financial considerations. The Broncos have two other younger cornerbacks in Chris Harris Jr. ($8.5 million) and Bradley Roby ($8.526 million) scheduled to make a combined $17.026 million in 2018.

This news will certainly be of interest to any number of NFL teams. At 31, Talib is on the backside of his career, but he hasn’t showed any signs of a dropoff yet. He’s been to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons in Denver, and returned six interceptions for touchdowns in that time.