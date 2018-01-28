Ronda Rousey Debuts in the WWE, What Will They Do With Her?

It has been highly anticipated for months, that Ronda Rousey would make her debut in the WWE in time for this year’s WrestleMania, and that time has come.

In the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, many believed Rousey would be the final entrant, but when number 30 came around… no Ronda.

After Asuka emerged victorious in a match filled with many surprises and returns, and before she could pick which champion she faces at WrestleMania – Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair – it was Rousey who shocked the WWE Universe when her signature “Bad Reputation” theme music hit.

Rousey came out pointing with her eyes on the WrestleMania 34 sign, staring down the three superstars, then was seen shaking hands with Stephanie McMahon.

One thing we know is Asuka will have a championship match at WrestleMania 34, but what they do with Rousey remains unclear. However, Asuka is currently on the Raw roster where Bliss is champion, and with Charlotte Flair (daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair) presumably being the money match, Flair vs Rousey could be en route.

Seconds before the end of the show, ESPN broke the news Rousey has signed with the WWE as a full-time performer. Rousey added,

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,

While Rousey remains UFC’s most successful female fighter of all-time, her career in the octagon is all but over. The WWE could use her in a multitude of roles going forward.

The last time Rousey was seen at a WrestleMania, she was teaming up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Wrestlemania 31:

The WWE just got that much more interesting.