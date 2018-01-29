Roundup: Joel Embiid Dunked on Russell Westbrook; TV Show 'Charmed' is Coming Back; & Bruno Mars Dominates Grammy Awards

Iskra Lawrence, a model … “Tourism to U.S. under Trump is down, costing $4.6B and 40,000 jobs” … Hollywood still out of ideas, now rebooting Charmed … “Nutella ‘riots’ spread across French supermarkets” … the 20 hottest restaurants in Los Angeles … the 10 most popular films from Sundance … I will see anything with Margot Robbie, so I’ll be seeing, “I, Tonya” … actress Julie Delpy thinks it’s easier to be black than a woman … “Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force officers were ‘both cops and robbers’ at same time” … the Kentucky 15-year old who killed two students last week was the son of local newspaper reporter … RIP Ikea Founder Ingvar Kamprad …

LeBron is having his worst month scoring since his rookie year in the NBA. He’s Aaron Rodgers – the Cavs go as LeBron goes. Meanwhile, the Warriors have a great system that leads to dominance, just like the Patriots. Also, Brent Musburger is slowly coming around on Tony Romo the announcer. [Podcast]

A week late, but I really enjoyed this profile of Chris Paul. I hit him a lot for being a tough star to play with, but this paints him in a nice light. [SI.com]

The Thunder have won eight straight and have the 3rd best scoring margin in the West. In a win over the 76ers, Russell Westbrook scored 37 points … on 33 shots. [Oklahoman]

“The secret to ultimate fitness isn’t all that complicated—just spend a month outside, hiking eight hours per day.” [Outside Online]

Given the #MeToo movement, why isn’t there more talk about Kobe Bryant being nominated for an Oscar? [The Wrap]

South Florida wants to be done playing I-AA cupcakes. [Tampa Bay.com]

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will only autograph stuff for kids. With the Golden Knights surging, the professional autograph seekers were circling. [Review Journal]

Guy goes into his garage, finds eight almost pristine old cars worth millions. There’s video below. [Road & Track]

No argument from me: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” is the song of the year.

Joel Embiid dunked all over Russell Westbrook in the 76ers loss.