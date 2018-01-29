Las Vegas Gambling Odds Still Have Cavaliers at 2.5x as Likely to Win Finals as Celtics

As badly as the Cleveland Cavaliers have played basketball since that Christmas Day loss to the Warriors, Las Vegas still has odds that say LeBron’s squad is 2.5 times as likely to win the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors.

NBA Championship updated Warriors 2/5

Cavaliers 6/1

Rockets 7/1

Celtics 15/1

Raptors 15/1

Spurs 20/1

Thunder 20/1

Timberwolves 40/1

Wizards 50/1

Bucks 50/1

76ers 50/1

Heat 100/1

Pacers 100/1 GS vs Field

Warriors -250

Field (all others) +200 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 29, 2018

This is fairly staggering when you consider how badly the Cavaliers have struggled against the top teams in each conference, the Cavs having the oldest roster in the NBA, and the fact that LeBron may be leaving via free agency in five months.

We’ll find out more about the Cavs in February, when they play vs Houston, vs Minnesota, at Boston, at Oklahoma City vs Washington and vs San Antonio. If they can get a split there, I’ll be impressed. A 1-5 stretch wouldn’t shock me.

I actually think the Celtics would give the Warriors more problems in the Finals than the Cavaliers. Boston plays defense. Cleveland doesn’t.