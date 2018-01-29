Molly Qerim Calls for Mark Emmert, Tom Izzo, and Mark Dantonio to Be Removed, Plus Death Penalty for MSU -- All in One Sentence

Final Take: @MollyQerim says Michigan State was more interested in maintaining the image of its major sports programs than addressing the sexual assault claims. pic.twitter.com/NknchddzfM — First Take (@FirstTake) January 29, 2018

Earlier today, I wrote that it was premature to responsibly determine what role Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo played in Michigan State’s lackluster sexual assault response. It appears First Take host Molly Qerim is taking a different approach to the situation. In an extended comment on today’s show, she felt confident enough in all the facts to call for the university to get “the death penalty” and for both coaches to be fired. In the same sentence she also said NCAA President Mark Emmert should go as well.

“Yes, the university deserves the death penalty and time’s up for Mark Emmert, Mark Dantonio, and Tom Izzo,” she said.

There you have it. Case closed. No need for further information, even if it helps bolster the position that Izzo, Dantonio, and Emmert acted improperly. Would just be overkill at this point.