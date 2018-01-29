Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Are Engaged

Paige VanZant and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford are engaged. VanZant announced the news on her Instagram account on Sunday. The couple trains together, and Vanderford noted in a recent interview that she supported him through a weight cut that he was having trouble with and that they help hold each other accountable in their regimens.
