Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Are Engaged

I said yes!! 💍 @austinv170mma

Paige VanZant and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford are engaged. VanZant announced the news on her Instagram account on Sunday. The couple trains together, and Vanderford noted in a recent interview that she supported him through a weight cut that he was having trouble with and that they help hold each other accountable in their regimens.

First Christmas with my love ❤️

Here at @victoryfighting with my bae @austinv170mma The media has begun!

Missing the sun. Thankful for your love ❤️ @paigevanzantufc

