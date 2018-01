The Price is Right is paying homage to Rob Gronkowski this week as we approach the Super Bowl. A contestant consulted the audience and then decided to go with a bid of $69. He was quite excited about his choice.

This guy is living the dream! pic.twitter.com/m0oy79O4ui — taco sal (@TheTacoSalazar) January 29, 2018

He later won at Plinko but was eliminated while spinning the wheel. He still got enough money to potential purchase some wine and a meal out.