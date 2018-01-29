Tom Brady Cuts Short WEEI Interview After Host Previously Called His Daughter 'Annoying Little Piss-Ant' [UPDATE]

Tom Brady, who has had a weekly interview spot with WEEI mornings for many years, hung up pretty quickly on Kirk & Callahan today after expressing disappointment about what one of the hosts, Alex Reimer, had said about his daughter in a review of the Tom vs. Time documentary.
Specifically, Reimer had said Brady’s daughter was behaving like an “annoying little piss-ant”
Here is a transcription of Brady’s appearance this morning:
Well, that’s certainly something headed into Super Bowl week.
UPDATE: Reimer is suspended by WEEI:
