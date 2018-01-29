NFL USA Today Sports

Tom Brady Cuts Short WEEI Interview After Host Previously Called His Daughter 'Annoying Little Piss-Ant' [UPDATE]

Tom Brady Cuts Short WEEI Interview After Host Previously Called His Daughter 'Annoying Little Piss-Ant' [UPDATE]

NFL

Tom Brady Cuts Short WEEI Interview After Host Previously Called His Daughter 'Annoying Little Piss-Ant' [UPDATE]

Tom Brady, who has had a weekly interview spot with WEEI mornings for many years, hung up pretty quickly on Kirk & Callahan today after expressing disappointment about what one of the hosts, Alex Reimer, had said about his daughter in a review of the Tom vs. Time documentary.

Specifically, Reimer had said Brady’s daughter was behaving like an “annoying little piss-ant”

Here is a transcription of Brady’s appearance this morning:

Well, that’s certainly something headed into Super Bowl week.

UPDATE: Reimer is suspended by WEEI:

, , , Media, Media Gossip/Musings, NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home