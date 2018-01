#Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with the mic drop to send off team to #SuperBowlLII pic.twitter.com/NYRcYxzXgP — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 29, 2018

The New England Patriots are traveling to Minnesota today in advance of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though this is Tom Brady’s eighth time playing in the big game, he is still able to muster up some passion. The quarterback fired up the masses with a send-off speech that was punctuated with a broad microphone drop.

OK, MC Fire Focus in the Chill Zone. Don’t hurt ’em by being too real.