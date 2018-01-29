We Get It, Trey Wingo, You Know Stuff About Football

One thing that anti-ESPN crusaders and the network’s defenders alike routinely overlook is just how much sports knowledge on-air talent must possess. If these people ever walk into a West Hartford trivia night, every other team is playing for second. Take Trey Wingo, for instance. It goes without saying that he is well-versed in the NFL’s past and present. But to have the final score and MVP of every Super Bowl at the ready is impressive. The complementary fact nuggets he sprinkled in are even more so because they suggest this is more than just rote memory at play.

If Mike Golic doesn’t turn this clip into a joke about Wingo forgetting to take the trash out at home and upsetting his wife, then I know nothing about the type of morning show ESPN loves to put on.