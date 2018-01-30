Alex Smith Will Reportedly Be Traded to Washington!

Just when you thought the NBA was stealing all the headlines during Super Bowl week, the NFL brought a pretty fascinating nugget. There is a deal in place for Kansas City to send Alex Smith to Washington, Terez Paylor of the KC Star reports.

As Paylor notes, this trade cannot be consummated until the new league year begins on March 14th, and he does not yet have word of what the Chiefs will get back in return.

It goes without saying this should effectively end the Kirk Cousins era in Washington, and begin the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City.

UPDATE: LOL!

QB Alex Smith and Washington now have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract extension, per sources. Smith, who had one year left on his contact, tied to Washington for next five seasons. Smith gets long-term deal from Washington that Cousins could not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2018