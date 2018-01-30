Listen: Chris Russo Criticized Tom Brady for His Response to WEEI Host Insulting His Daughter

Tom Brady hung up on his weekly WEEI Kirk & Callahan interview yesterday after expressing disappointment in comments made by Alex Reimer. The 23-year-old host referred to Brady’s daughter as an “annoying pissant.” Most people took this in stride because disparaging comments about kids are not usually appreciated by the parents of those kids.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo took a different tact, however, suggesting that Brady mishandled the situation and didn’t act appropriately. Russo was quite expansive in his 12-minute monologue, and made some decent points about the transactional nature of star athlete interviews on terrestrial radio. He was also reasonably measured in his criticism of Brady while providing all the necessary caveats (kids should be off-limits, Reimer shouldn’t have said that, etc.)

Russo did spend a lot of time opining under the assumption that Brady cutting short the interview would have the practical effect of leading to Reimer’s firing, because Brady’s value is so much greater to WEEI. Brady has a long-lasting relationship with the station that extends far beyond the comments of one person. However, Brady did already clarify last night that he does not want Reimer to lose his job.

We’re split as a staff on if Russo’s commentary was accurate and fair or if he came off a little harsh on a parent just doing what parents reflexively do.

What do you think?