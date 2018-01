Guys. Brad Stevens was upset with his arms crossed in front of a fan who was upset with his arms crossed in front of another fan who was wearing a shirt with a picture of Brad Stevens upset with his arms crossed. pic.twitter.com/PCtYyn68Qj — Adam Davis (@daadvaims) January 30, 2018

Even after all these years of looking at things on the internet, something pops up that reminds me that it’s not a barren wasteland that should be condemned. This freeze-frame of Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens’ Inception moment brought actual human joy to my body. Or is it a Human Centipede moment?

Either way, the most brilliant alternative artist couldn’t create something so profoundly arresting with weeks to work and an unlimited budget. The best things in life really are free.