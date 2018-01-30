PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Floyd Mayweather In An Octagon; Angry Alex Smith

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not yet been traded to another website.

Can Kendall and Blake survive trade?: Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin’s romance might be derailed by his trade to the Detroit Pistons. Oh, and Lolo Jones says he’s an awful date and a worse kisser.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 8, 2018 at 2:32pm PST

Floyd in the Octagon?: Floyd Mayweather posted a video of himself entering an Octagon, prompting speculation that he might wind up fighting in one eventually. Floyd is so good at getting people to talk, I think we all know that’s never going to happen.

Alex Mad!: Alex Smith got a little ticked off by Dan Patrick sidekick “McLovin'” on Tuesday, so he punished him with a football.

Tweet of the Day:

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

