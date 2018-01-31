PM Roundup: Anna Kendrick; Rasual Butler And Wife Die In Car Accident; FOX Sports Gets Thursday Night Football

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is about to hit free agency in a buyer’s market.

Anna at the Grammys: Anna Kendrick went to the Grammys and looked fantastic.

SUITED UP 🛠 #Grammys A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:27pm PST

R.I.P. Rasual: Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle were killed in a car accident Wednesday morning.

“House of Cards” is back: “House of Cards” has resumed production with Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear joining Robin Wright as the show’s new leads.

FOX wins Thursday Night Football: Fox Sports has come to terms on a five-year deal with the NFL to broadcast Thursday Night Football. The deal is reportedly for more than $3 billion.

Tweet of the Day:

Of course Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are tweeting each other around the same time Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch is announced. Anything for a bit of attention for Floyd. — Cameron Gillon (@CameronGillon_) January 30, 2018

