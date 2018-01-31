NFL USA Today Sports

Dog Bites Man Named Tom Brady

Dog Bites Man Named Tom Brady

NFL

Dog Bites Man Named Tom Brady

Tom Brady has many strengths but it appears dog whispering is not one of them. The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti revealed today that the New England Patriots quarterback has a permanent reminder of a time he bobbed when he should have weaved in the vicinity of a dog.

To be clear, this was an incident from the past. Brady was not bitten by a dog today. His quad has fully healed. No one freak out.

This will surely be used as further evidence for Pats fans who believe all animals — not just humans — hate them because they ain’t them.

, , , , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home