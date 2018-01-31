Dog Bites Man Named Tom Brady

Tom Brady has many strengths but it appears dog whispering is not one of them. The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti revealed today that the New England Patriots quarterback has a permanent reminder of a time he bobbed when he should have weaved in the vicinity of a dog.

Tom Brady has a scar on his quad from being bitten by a dog after practice. Some military members were using Patriots facilities and Brady happened to raise his arms above his head which cued one of their dogs to go at him. The handler grabbed the dog but it still got his leg. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 31, 2018

To be clear, this was an incident from the past. Brady was not bitten by a dog today. His quad has fully healed. No one freak out.

This will surely be used as further evidence for Pats fans who believe all animals — not just humans — hate them because they ain’t them.