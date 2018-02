The Phoenix Suns Isaiah Canaan just suffered a brutal ankle injury in tonight’s game that looked exactly like the Gordon Hayward injury we saw earlier this year.

It is always tough to watch an injury like this, but here is the video:

WARNING: Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrible injury driving to the rim… (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/ezKJj5Kcb0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018

The Suns have officially announced that it is indeed a left ankle fracture:

INJURY UPDATE:

Isaiah Canaan is out with a left ankle fracture. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 1, 2018

Our thoughts go out to Canaan, hopefully he has a speedy recovery.