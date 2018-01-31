NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Atlanta Hawks Create Immensely Gratifying Alley-Oop Dunk

NBA

Seven-foot center Dewayne Dedmon capitalized on a rare opportunity to run point on a fast break by delivering a delightful alley-oop pass to John Collins. Collins did what was required: deposit the basketball through the hoop with maximum venom.

It looked cool.

