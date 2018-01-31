VIDEO: Atlanta Hawks Create Immensely Gratifying Alley-Oop Dunk
By:
Kyle Koster | 2 hours ago
Seven-foot center
Dewayne Dedmon capitalized on a rare opportunity to run point on a fast break by delivering a delightful alley-oop pass to John Collins. Collins did what was required: deposit the basketball through the hoop with maximum venom.
It looked cool.
Kyle Koster
Kyle is a senior writer for The Big Lead, a Michigan State alum and a recovering former member of the newspaper industry.
