VIDEO: Houston Hosts Shout at Each Other on Radio Row and It's Tough to Find a Winner

A fight on radio row!! pic.twitter.com/x4uUNnHKdC — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 31, 2018

Radio Row at the Super Bowl. It’s a place where the testosterone gets flowing and sometimes spirals out of control. That’s what happened this morning as former Houston Texan Seth Payne of SportsRadio 610 and Josh Innes of SportsTalk 790 exchanged heated words for over two minutes.

It is tough to find a hero here and it doesn’t appear that anything constructive was accomplished. The fellas should be applauded for perfectly distilling what it’s like to work in sports media down to an easily digestible video clip.