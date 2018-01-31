Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Hideki Three-peat?

It’s that time of year again for the Greatest Show on Grass, nope, not the Super Bowl, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This tournament is always one filled with excitement, mostly because of the crowds, but over the past two years there have been two playoffs as well.

Hideki Matsuyama, who has won the previous two editions of this event in playoffs over Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, returns to make a run at a third straight WM Phoenix Open win. Matsuyama, currently ranked fifth in the world, has finished in the top five of three of his last four events. Most recently he finished T4 at the Tournament of Champions and T12 last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Matsuyama will have his hands full this year as the field is loaded with top guys who are playing well. Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas are the names that stand out the most, but there is plenty of other talent in the field as well.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Jordan Spieth +850 Hideki Matsuyama +850 Jon Rahm +1000 Rickie Fowler +1300 Justin Thomas +1500 Mark Leishman +2500 Webb Simpson +3000 Tony Finau +3000 Gary Woodland +3000 Alex Noren +3500

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 3:45 PM Golf Channel 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

9:20 AM – Danny Lee, Lucas Glover, Brandon Harkins

9:29 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Na, Rory Sabbatini

9:38 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft

9:47 AM – Cameron Smith, Russell Henley, Cody Gribble

9:56 AM – Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson

10:05 AM – Si Woo Kim, Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati

10:14 AM – Marc Leishman, Brian Gay, Steve Stricker

10:23 AM – Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Mac Hughes

10:32 AM – Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Loupe

10:41 AM – Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Tringale

10:50 AM – Geoff Ogilvy, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

1:35 PM – Ben Martin, Francesco Molinari, Tom Hoge

1:44 PM – Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan

1:53 PM – Ollie Schniederjans, Michael Kim, Ben Silverman

2:02 PM – Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar

2:11 PM – Patton Kizzire, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

2:20 PM – Austin Cook, James Hahn, Alex Noren

2:29 PM – Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland

2:38 PM – Chris Stroud, Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk

2:47 PM – John Huh, Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III

2:56 PM – Retief Goosen, Ricky Barnes, Morgan Hoffmann

3:05 PM – Richard H. Lee, John Oda, Wyndham Clark

No. 10 Tee

9:20 AM – Alex Cejka, Colt Knost, Beau Hossler

9:29 AM – Martin Flores, Luke List, Peter Uihlein

9:38 AM – Kevin Streelman, Robert Garrigus, Bud Cauley

9:47 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson

9:56 AM – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

10:05 AM – Grayson Murray, Billy Horschel, Russell Knox

10:14 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, William McGirt, Sangmoon Bae

10:23 AM – Kyle Stanley, Billy Hurley III, Tony Finau

10:32 AM – J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Ian Poulter

10:41 AM – Martin Laird, Scott Brown, Ryan Blaum

10:50 AM – Camilo Villegas, Anirban Lahiri, Derek Fathauer

1:35 PM – Chesson Hadley, Chad Campbell, John Peterson

1:44 PM – J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Andrew Landry

1:53 PM – Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Kevin Tway

2:02 PM – Daniel Berger, Smylie Kaufman, Nick Watney

2:11 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor

2:20 PM – Brendan Steele, Shane Lowry, K.J. Choi

2:29 PM – Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points, Bill Haas

2:38 PM – Adam Hadwin, Patrick Reed, Emiliano Grillo

2:47 PM – Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber, Dominic Bozzelli

2:56 PM – Matt Every, Charlie Beljan, Jason Kokrak

3:05 PM – Tom Lovelady, Jesse Mueller, Julian Suri

Purse ($6.9 Million)

1st: $1.242 million

2nd: $745,200

3rd: $469,200

4th: $331,200

5th: $276,000

6th: $248,400

7th: $231,150

8th: $213,900

9th: $200,111

10th: $186,300

My Pick

It’s going to be hard to pick anyone but Hideki this week so I’m not going to. I think the course suits his game, obviously as he’s won the previous two events, and I think he’s playing well enough to win again this year.