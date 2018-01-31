Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Hideki Three-peat?

It’s that time of year again for the Greatest Show on Grass, nope, not the Super Bowl, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This tournament is always one filled with excitement, mostly because of the crowds, but over the past two years there have been two playoffs as well.
Hideki Matsuyama, who has won the previous two editions of this event in playoffs over Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, returns to make a run at a third straight WM Phoenix Open win. Matsuyama, currently ranked fifth in the world, has finished in the top five of three of his last four events. Most recently he finished T4 at the Tournament of Champions and T12 last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Matsuyama will have his hands full this year as the field is loaded with top guys who are playing well. Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas are the names that stand out the most, but there is plenty of other talent in the field as well.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Jordan Spieth
|+850
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+850
|Jon Rahm
|+1000
|Rickie Fowler
|+1300
|Justin Thomas
|+1500
|Mark Leishman
|+2500
|Webb Simpson
|+3000
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|Gary Woodland
|+3000
|Alex Noren
|+3500
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|2:00 PM – 3:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
No. 1 Tee
9:20 AM – Danny Lee, Lucas Glover, Brandon Harkins
9:29 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Na, Rory Sabbatini
9:38 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft
9:47 AM – Cameron Smith, Russell Henley, Cody Gribble
9:56 AM – Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson
10:05 AM – Si Woo Kim, Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati
10:14 AM – Marc Leishman, Brian Gay, Steve Stricker
10:23 AM – Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Mac Hughes
10:32 AM – Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Loupe
10:41 AM – Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Tringale
10:50 AM – Geoff Ogilvy, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
1:35 PM – Ben Martin, Francesco Molinari, Tom Hoge
1:44 PM – Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan
1:53 PM – Ollie Schniederjans, Michael Kim, Ben Silverman
2:02 PM – Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar
2:11 PM – Patton Kizzire, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
2:20 PM – Austin Cook, James Hahn, Alex Noren
2:29 PM – Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland
2:38 PM – Chris Stroud, Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk
2:47 PM – John Huh, Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III
2:56 PM – Retief Goosen, Ricky Barnes, Morgan Hoffmann
3:05 PM – Richard H. Lee, John Oda, Wyndham Clark
No. 10 Tee
9:20 AM – Alex Cejka, Colt Knost, Beau Hossler
9:29 AM – Martin Flores, Luke List, Peter Uihlein
9:38 AM – Kevin Streelman, Robert Garrigus, Bud Cauley
9:47 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson
9:56 AM – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson
10:05 AM – Grayson Murray, Billy Horschel, Russell Knox
10:14 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, William McGirt, Sangmoon Bae
10:23 AM – Kyle Stanley, Billy Hurley III, Tony Finau
10:32 AM – J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Ian Poulter
10:41 AM – Martin Laird, Scott Brown, Ryan Blaum
10:50 AM – Camilo Villegas, Anirban Lahiri, Derek Fathauer
1:35 PM – Chesson Hadley, Chad Campbell, John Peterson
1:44 PM – J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Andrew Landry
1:53 PM – Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Kevin Tway
2:02 PM – Daniel Berger, Smylie Kaufman, Nick Watney
2:11 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor
2:20 PM – Brendan Steele, Shane Lowry, K.J. Choi
2:29 PM – Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points, Bill Haas
2:38 PM – Adam Hadwin, Patrick Reed, Emiliano Grillo
2:47 PM – Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber, Dominic Bozzelli
2:56 PM – Matt Every, Charlie Beljan, Jason Kokrak
3:05 PM – Tom Lovelady, Jesse Mueller, Julian Suri
Purse ($6.9 Million)
1st: $1.242 million
2nd: $745,200
3rd: $469,200
4th: $331,200
5th: $276,000
6th: $248,400
7th: $231,150
8th: $213,900
9th: $200,111
10th: $186,300
My Pick
It’s going to be hard to pick anyone but Hideki this week so I’m not going to. I think the course suits his game, obviously as he’s won the previous two events, and I think he’s playing well enough to win again this year.
Comments