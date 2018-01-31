What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

NBC. Viewers can also stream it on NBC Sports Live.

What is the Super Bowl line?

Currently the New England Patriots are four-point favorites, down from an opening line of 5.5.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Who is going to win the Super Bowl?

We don’t know. That’s why they play the games.