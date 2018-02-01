Blake Griffin Does Not Deserve Better, This is 2018

After being the focal point of the trade that shocked the world on Monday night, Blake Griffin opened up about joining the Detriot Pistons.

He made it obviously known that he was not happy that he found out via Twitter he was being shipped 2,280 miles across the country from Los Angeles to Detroit.

“The only thing I just wish I had known or had the opportunity to talk to somebody beforehand. Finding out through Twitter, through other people is a tough way to find out when you’ve been with a franchise for so long. But at the end of the day, basketball is a business, and I want to play where a team wants me. And that’s why I’m excited about being here.”

Notably, he threw in, “I want to play where a team wants me.” He also felt like he deserved better by talking about wanting the opportunity beforehand.

This just goes to show how things have changed, and how self-entitled NBA players have become in 2018.

We live in an era where NBA players are sending out tweets displaying their displeasure with teams, coaches, teammates, and situations, yet they expect teams to speak to them directly before anything happens.

As for finding out on social media, in 2018, Twitter has become the place for just that. This is where the majority of the NBA news emerges.

Nearly all NBA transactions are brought to attention via one of the top news breakers before they are even finalized in under 280 characters (formerly 140).

One of the most notable players in the NBA finding out about his trade on Twitter is part of the constant growth of the NBA, and the continuation of the players using social media to promote themselves and the game.

The Clippers had every right to trade Griffin, just like he had every right to go elsewhere in free agency this past summer, and he chose not to.

Next time a team finds out one of their players are upset or going to leave on Twitter, let’s remember this and what LeBron James said earlier this week: