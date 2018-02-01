Blake Griffin Forgot His Jersey For the Second Half Of Pistons Debut

Blake Griffin’s debut with the Detroit Pistons was going pretty well until halftime, when things got weird.

Griffin didn’t start the second half on the floor because he forgot to put his jersey on after the halftime break:

Did Blake Griffin forget his jersey to start the second half? #pistons pic.twitter.com/MafqooJ3jS — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) February 2, 2018

Even Blake was having a laugh about how ridiculous that was.

Some are saying the jersey came off when he took off his warmup and he didn’t notice until the game was about to resume. That would make a heck of a lot more sense than leaving it in the locker room. We’ll probably find out what actually happened after the game.