Caution: This Image of LeBron James Will Make You Puke

No.

No, no, no.

Please, no.

Just look.

This photo of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James is everything I don’t want the NBA to be. It’s enough to make me puke — and weep. And pweeping is painful.

When Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, the move was tolerable. He was an outstanding player joining a group of established outstanding players. But he’d never won a championship. He never really got close, because he lost to the Big Three in Miami in 2012 — a team which was arguably a super team. So why not make a super team of his own? Durant saw what it takes to win an NBA championship, and knew Oklahoma City didn’t have it. Durant’s move to Oakland flirted with too much talent on one roster. But it didn’t cross it by a dangerous margin in a way that ruined parity — and the game itself.

But LeBron going to Golden State would be horrific. Parity would be dead. The NBA Finals would be a foregone conclusion. They wouldn’t be a super team. They’d be the Godzilla of the NBA, the King Kong of basketball, the dream team reincarnated.

Greatness is fun to watch. But that much star power on one team would be bad for the league. The whole thing would be an exercise of futility. This photo is a gross reminder of that.

Please Basketball Gods, don’t let this become a reality. For the love of the game, Adam Silver, please stop this from happening.