Get a Load of This Story About Tom Brady Kissing His 11-Year-Old Son

This week has been booming with stories about Tom Brady’s kids because the universe is trying to punish all of us for past misdeeds. The latest comes from CBS New York and it’s a doozy.

It features random New Yorkers weighing in on a scene from the “Tom Vs. Time” series in which Brady kisses his 11-year-old son on the lips during a massage.

Here are some of their thoughts:

“I’m a little uncomfortable with that,” one passerby said. “I think at a certain age it’s like OK you can kiss them on the cheek; you can give ‘em a hug,” said Emily Hernandez, a mother of two from Harlem. “But not in the mouth and not for that long.” “Too long, like romantic long,” said Parrish Watson of Parkchester. “I kiss my son on his lips. I have since day one,” said Kurt Czaplinski of Hempstead. “I would have no problem with my son kissing me like that.” Lifestyle and parenting expert Lyss Stern says she does not see anything wrong.

A few experts then waded into the waters.

“If you kiss your kids too much, it’s the wrong thing. If you kiss your kids too little, it’s the wrong thing. If you hug too much — people need to back off and stop parent shaming,” said Stern, chief executive officer of DivaMoms.com. Of the people who spoke to CBS2, no one questioned Brady’s intentions toward his child. But they did seem to question the message he’s sending with his actions. “I don’t think affection should ever be tied in with a favor,” said social worker and parenting expert Carolyn Meyer-Wartels. Meyer-Wartels is a licensed clinical social worker and parenting expert. She said when it comes to physical touch, the message we send our children should be clear. “You don’t do anything with your body because someone else is insisting that you do it in order for you to get what you want,” she said.

Honestly? We deserve this. This is the type of pre-Super Bowl coverage we’ve earned as a society. No one to blame but ourselves.

Six-thirty on Sunday can’t come soon enough.