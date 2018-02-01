ESPN Hatches LeBron James-Warriors Storyline, Let's Watch it Grow

If you had February 1st in your “when will the LeBron James to Golden State” chatter begin in earnest, then congratulations, big boy, you’re the big winner.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes today writes that James would listen to the Golden State Warriors’ advances. If the Warriors wanted to make them. If the Warriors can push some paper around and free up a Brinks truck-full of money.

If the Golden State Warriors can create a max salary slot this offseason, the defending NBA champions could position themselves to secure a meeting with LeBron James, league sources told ESPN. There is no indication that Golden State is evaluating such options to acquire the Cleveland Cavaliers star at this time. Out of respect for the Warriors’ winning culture, James would listen if Golden State explored ways to clear the necessary cap space, sources said.

The odds of all the necessary chips falling into place to facilitate such a fit are extremely slim. But it’s damn fun to daydream about James pulling the most heelish of his many heel turns. James-to-Golden State will undoubtedly be the biggest story of the day, a shining beacon of hot content to drive conversation.

This is how it’s done, folks. This is how the sausage is made and set out for the spicy take sauce to be slathered all over it.

I have the same type of respect for this process as James has for winning culture. A tip of the cap is in order.