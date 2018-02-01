List of Cities Without Local The Athletic Site Shrinks

The Athletic will launch local sites in New York City, Cincinnati, and Dallas-Fort Worth this month, the company announced. That brings the list of American markets to 11 with seven more in Canada.
At this point, cities without an Athletic branch have to be getting a bit self-conscious as that list is rapidly shrinking. Cities like:
- Los Angeles
- Seattle
- Portland
- Washington DC
- Des Moines
- Little Rock
- Grand Rapids
- Miami
- Orlando
- New Orleans
- Louisville
- Kansas City
- Albuquerque
- Syracuse
- Atlanta
- Oklahoma City
- Boise
- Charlotte
- Reno
- Memphis
- Chappaqua
The Athletic did tease more announcements in the future so maybe these cities’ ships will soon come in. Hang in there, guys.
The company’s expansion has been steady, significant and swift. The above list shows there plenty of room for growth going forward. It will be interesting to see just what level of sprawl will turn out to be practical and productive for the bottom line.
