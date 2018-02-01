List of Cities Without Local The Athletic Site Shrinks

The Athletic will launch local sites in New York City, Cincinnati, and Dallas-Fort Worth this month, the company announced. That brings the list of American markets to 11 with seven more in Canada.

At this point, cities without an Athletic branch have to be getting a bit self-conscious as that list is rapidly shrinking. Cities like:

Los Angeles

Seattle

Portland

Washington DC

Des Moines

Little Rock

Grand Rapids

Miami

Orlando

New Orleans

Louisville

Kansas City

Albuquerque

Syracuse

Atlanta

Oklahoma City

Boise

Charlotte

Reno

Memphis

Chappaqua

The Athletic did tease more announcements in the future so maybe these cities’ ships will soon come in. Hang in there, guys.

Thanks so much for the interest in The Athletic coverage in other markets. More announcements to come soon. https://t.co/quZi6OXFvb — The Athletic HQ (@TheAthleticHQ) February 1, 2018

The company’s expansion has been steady, significant and swift. The above list shows there plenty of room for growth going forward. It will be interesting to see just what level of sprawl will turn out to be practical and productive for the bottom line.