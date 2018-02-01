VIDEO: New York Times Drops Damning Concussion Commercial in Advance of Super Bowl

The New York Times has released a powerful commercial sure to stick in the NFL’s craw in advance of the Super Bowl. Titled “Investigating Concussions in the N.F.L. — The Truth Has a Voice,” the spot shows a series of headlines:

Seau to Enter Draft

N.F.L. Attendance At Record Level

Seau Of Chargers Gets $16.3 Million

Super Bowl XXIX; Wherever The Ball Is, Watch Out For Seau

Seau, Back From Injury, Is Set For His 18th Season

Junior Seau, Famed N.F.L. Linebacker, Dies At 43; Suicide Is Suspected

Family of Seau Decides to Give Brain for Study

Seau Suffered From Brain Disease

N.F.L. Doctor Says Disease Is Overstated

N.F.L. Official Affirms Link Between Playing Football and C.T.E.

N.F.L. Doctor Who Discounted Dangers of Head Trauma Retires

111 N.F.L Brains. All But One Had C.T.E.

N.F.L. Changes Concussion Protocol

It then ends with “The truth has power. The truth will not be ignored. The truth has a voice.” The simple, yet damning commercial is sure to drive conversation over the next few days — and not to a place the NFL would wish it to go.

Enjoy the game.