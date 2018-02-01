VIDEO: New York Times Drops Damning Concussion Commercial in Advance of Super Bowl

The New York Times has released a powerful commercial sure to stick in the NFL’s craw in advance of the Super Bowl. Titled “Investigating Concussions in the N.F.L. — The Truth Has a Voice,” the spot shows a series of headlines:
Seau to Enter Draft
N.F.L. Attendance At Record Level
Seau Of Chargers Gets $16.3 Million
Super Bowl XXIX; Wherever The Ball Is, Watch Out For Seau
Seau, Back From Injury, Is Set For His 18th Season
Junior Seau, Famed N.F.L. Linebacker, Dies At 43; Suicide Is Suspected
Family of Seau Decides to Give Brain for Study
Seau Suffered From Brain Disease
N.F.L. Doctor Says Disease Is Overstated
N.F.L. Official Affirms Link Between Playing Football and C.T.E.
N.F.L. Doctor Who Discounted Dangers of Head Trauma Retires
111 N.F.L Brains. All But One Had C.T.E.
N.F.L. Changes Concussion Protocol
It then ends with “The truth has power. The truth will not be ignored. The truth has a voice.” The simple, yet damning commercial is sure to drive conversation over the next few days — and not to a place the NFL would wish it to go.
Enjoy the game.
Comments