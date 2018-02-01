Roundup: Choose Your Own Bombshell; RIP Oscar Gamble; Royal Mentorship

Sensing this is a bit of a pattern here with Trump … Is it just me or is that a big snake … A long history of sexual harassment in the newsroom … CDC director who traded tobacco stock resigns … 265 now say they were abused by Larry Nassar … Train carrying Republican lawmakers collides with garbage truck … What could this Royal mentorship possibly entail … Tom Brady tries to be a regular guy … The Eagles should study the Jaguars’ defensive gameplan … This is what the Leaning Tower of Pisa looks like on the inside …FBI Director has some issues with the Big Memo … Trey Gowdy retiring … Missed out on the Super Blue Moon … Can’t be how this is supposed to work … Krispy Kreme listening to the people … Everything is awesome in Norway … Oscar Gamble dead at 68 … Brett Favre is giving a pep talk to Philly … Groundhogs don’t make good weathermen … Olivia Culpo.

Being an NFL cheerleader involves way more rule following than I’d have expected. [Viral Luck]

Hope Hicks is denying this happened. But if it did, there will be problems. [NYT]

West Ham’s transfer chief not particularly fond of black players. [Daily Mail]

Bo Jackson, fashion icon.

Have a day, Eagle.

Bald Eagle majestically floats down the crystal-clear Mississippi River in Elsah, Illinois on a piece of ice. https://t.co/iATwKQJBK2 pic.twitter.com/8R23Sd1iSH — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel holds up a mirror to society.