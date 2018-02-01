Streaker Enjoys Himself at Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-am

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most interesting tournaments of the PGA Tour season. If you’re new to golf, you won’t understand, but if you’ve watched this event before, you know that the crowds get rowdy, especially on the par-3 16th hole.

On Wednesday, during the pro-am, a man decided to strip and streak across the course on the 17th hole. He was out there for nearly five minutes (that’s barely enough time for J.B. Holmes to hit) and appeared to be loving every minute of it as the crowd cheered him on.

The video below has been blurred and is safe for work.

According to the Scottsdale police, the man, 24-year-old Adam Stalmach, appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

“Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesman for Scottsdale police.

No kidding?