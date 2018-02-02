Russell Westbrook Did Nothing Wrong, Nuggets Security Has to Be Better

Last night we saw an overzealous fan confront Russell Westbrook on the court after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook did shove the fan, but luckily the fan ran off before things got really crazy.

Westbrook talked a little bit about the incident, and as you can see from his comments, he was not happy about what took place:

After last night's postgame altercation with a fan, Russell Westbrook wasn't happy. pic.twitter.com/t3L3TTj1hA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2018

Westbrook is completely in the right here, what that fan did was completely unacceptable. If anything, the Nuggets security definitely has to be better. It is the home team’s job to make sure things are under control on and off the court for these players. And no matter how crazy the scene was after the buzzer beater, that fan should have never been able to get as close to Westbrook as he did. And as you can see from the video, Steven Adams rushed over to get Westbrook’s back…can you imagine if Adams got there a little sooner? Either way, that fan is lucky he didn’t get dropped.

Lesson to fans everywhere…have fun, cheer on your team, heckle all you want, but do not get onto the court, or you will get rocked. I’m sure the NBAwill review this, but I really hope they do not fine or suspend Westbrook over this incident.