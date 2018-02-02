VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Shoves Overzealous Nuggets Fan Aside in Denver

NBA USA Today Sports

After Gary Harris hit a 3-pointer to give the Nuggets a 127-124 victory over the Thunder in a thrilling game, a Denver fan celebrated a little bit too zealously in the face of Russell Westbrook. Westbrook gave the fan a light shove aside.

This clearly isn’t anything in the realm of the Malice in the Palace, but it’s got to make NBA suits squeamish that Russ made contact with the fan. That being said, the fan was more in the wrong. Buying a ticket — no matter how expensive — doesn’t grant you the license to get in an opposing player’s face like that on the court.

