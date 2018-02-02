Stephen A. Smith is Right, Aaron Rodgers Should Demand a Trade

Stephen A. Smith was 100% right this morning on First Take reacting to Aaron Rodgers being upset that his quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt was not retained.

Rodgers said yesterday on Golic and Wingo, clearly not pleased about the news:

“I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me. There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach, and that was an interesting decision.”

Stephen A. responded by saying the Packers are “sorry” and Rodgers should fly from Minnesota to Green Bay, walk into the front office and DEMAND a trade.

And he is so right. The Packers have wasted the most talented QB in the history of the NFL.

Rodgers is on a team that refuses to sign free agents or resign the ones they should, but instead, builds around draft picks that usually end up getting hurt and adding close to nothing. When he was out and not putting a band-aid on the roster, the team looked more like a bottom 8 team than a top contender.

This is a QB that carries the highest passer rating ever, the only one even over 100, doing so surrounded by a nothing more than mediocrity.

Just to show how bad the team around him is, look at what they did in his absence going 3 -7 (really 3 – 8 as he was hurt early on against Minnesota). Oh, not to mention, they failed to score even a single point twice.

If Aaron Rodgers was on almost any other team they would be competing for the Super Bowl annually, but instead, he carries a talentless, injury-prone Packers team to relevance ever year.

Think about it, Aaron.