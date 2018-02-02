NFL USA Today Sports

Super Bowl LII Predictions: Patriots vs Eagles

Super Bowl LII Predictions: Patriots vs Eagles

NFL

Super Bowl LII Predictions: Patriots vs Eagles

Jason McIntyre

Patriots 31, Eagles 17
MVP: Tom Brady

Jason Lisk

Eagles 20, Patriots 19
MVP: LeGarrette Blount

Pink sings a national anthem that brings the nation together. Nick Foles grows a mustache. LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi play keep away for the entire 3rd quarter. Stephen Gostkowski goes wide right after Brady gets the Pats in position to come back again.

 

Ryan Phillips

Patriots 34, Eagles 28
MVP: Tom Brady

Michael Shamburger

Patriots 38, Eagles 24
MVP: Tom Brady

Vik Chokshi

Patriots 30, Eagles 20
MVP: Tom Brady

Bobby Burack

Eagles 31, Patriots 24
MVP: Nick Foles

Ryan Glasspiegel

Patriots 35, Eagles 31
MVP: Rob Gronkowski

, , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home