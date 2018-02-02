Super Bowl LII Predictions: Patriots vs Eagles

Jason McIntyre

Patriots 31, Eagles 17

MVP: Tom Brady

Jason Lisk

Eagles 20, Patriots 19

MVP: LeGarrette Blount

Pink sings a national anthem that brings the nation together. Nick Foles grows a mustache. LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi play keep away for the entire 3rd quarter. Stephen Gostkowski goes wide right after Brady gets the Pats in position to come back again.

Ryan Phillips

Patriots 34, Eagles 28

MVP: Tom Brady

Michael Shamburger

Patriots 38, Eagles 24

MVP: Tom Brady

Vik Chokshi

Patriots 30, Eagles 20

MVP: Tom Brady

Bobby Burack

Eagles 31, Patriots 24

MVP: Nick Foles

Ryan Glasspiegel

Patriots 35, Eagles 31

MVP: Rob Gronkowski