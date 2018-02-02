Super Bowl LII Predictions: Patriots vs Eagles

Jason McIntyre
Patriots 31, Eagles 17
MVP: Tom Brady
Jason Lisk
Eagles 20, Patriots 19
MVP: LeGarrette Blount
Pink sings a national anthem that brings the nation together. Nick Foles grows a mustache. LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi play keep away for the entire 3rd quarter. Stephen Gostkowski goes wide right after Brady gets the Pats in position to come back again.
Ryan Phillips
Patriots 34, Eagles 28
MVP: Tom Brady
Michael Shamburger
Patriots 38, Eagles 24
MVP: Tom Brady
Vik Chokshi
Patriots 30, Eagles 20
MVP: Tom Brady
Bobby Burack
Eagles 31, Patriots 24
MVP: Nick Foles
Ryan Glasspiegel
Patriots 35, Eagles 31
MVP: Rob Gronkowski
Comments