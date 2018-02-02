Tom Brady Has An Acceptance Speech For MVP Award He Hasn't Won Yet

The NFL MVP will be handed out this weekend and apparently New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pretty confident he’ll be taking it home. He already has his speech prepared.

During a media session on Thursday, a man was spotted holding Brady’s MVP acceptance speech. Check this out:

NFL MVP will be awarded this weekend, but someone was carrying Tom Brady's acceptance speech in plain view of media during Pats presser today…. pic.twitter.com/Oxo2DUKSyJ — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) February 2, 2018

So has Brady been notified he’s winning the MVP? Is he just being prepared in case he does? Or is he so sure of his play this season that he knows he’ll win? Maybe the power of positive thinking is part of the TB12 method.