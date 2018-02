[VIDEO] A father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar went after Nassar in the courtroom this morning. pic.twitter.com/K0teFySSxQ — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) February 2, 2018

A father to three of Larry Nassar’s victims rushed the disgraced doctor during sentencing this morning after asking the judge for “five minutes alone” with the felon. Upon having his request denied, the man said: “Well I’m going to have to do something,” and charged Nassar.

The man was subdued by multiple officers before reaching his target.

Before rushing the defendant's table, father of three Margraves siblings asked Judge Cunningham if he could have five minutes alone with Larry Nassar in a locked room. Man was restrained and taken out of courtroom by multiple armed officers — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) February 2, 2018

Shit. Parent just tried attacking Larry Nassar. Being restrained — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) February 2, 2018