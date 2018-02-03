Chad Millman Discusses his Super Bowl Pick, The Action Network Launch, and Legalization of Gambling

Chad Millman, the Head of Media at The Action Network, jumped on with me to discuss the following:

The Super Bowl from a Gambling perspective…Why Chad is on the Philadelphia Eagles and why I am on the New England Patriots. Chad also talks about who the big $ Let It Ride bettor is on.

The Action Network’s Super Bowl gambling show, their March Madness Event coming up, and how their newsletter rollout went.

The legalization of gambling…What is going on in New Jersey right now, and how that will impact the state of gambling in America. And how the NBA is proposing to get a piece of the gambling pie.

Great story about Chad’s background, and how he got into this gambling niche which has led to where he is now.

What kind of bettor Chad is and the largest bet he has ever laid himself.

How the Pros always get the best betting number before the rest of us do. Also a legendary story on how expert bettor Alan Boston found out about injuries before everyone else.

Was a little under the weather, but thanks for listening and hope you guys enjoy: