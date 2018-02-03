Mall of America Security Tells Loud Eagles Fans to Shut Up, Threatens Ejection

Philadelphia Eagles fans have been showing how much they love their team by proving they can spell. And this repeated E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles-ing has driven Mall of America security to take a hard line, according to a report from NBC Philly.

After a particularly raucous moment and loud Eagles cheer on Friday afternoon, security was on the case looking for who started the chant. We were told by mall security that fans starting the Eagles cheer would be given a warning before eventually being removed from the establishment for starting the chant. Seriously. Additionally, fans at the Mall of America, which has become Super Bowl central this week, are not permitted to wear dog masks while on the premises. These four masked men, who we asked for a photo, indicated that security was watching them to make sure they did not wear the masks anymore in the mall.

Whoa, and I thought this was America. If a guy can’t wander around a crowded shopping mall with a dog mask on his head and periodically shout support for a professional football team, then what’s the point of living?

It’s a bit disappointing that these assembled Eagles fans learned nothing from Spartacus. In situations like this, everyone is supposed to take responsibility for starting the chant.

Thirty-four hours until kickoff. Thirty-four hours.