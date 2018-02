Alshon Jeffery announced his presence at Super Bowl LII with authority. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles receiver hauled in a perfect, 34-yard touchdown reception at the back of the end zone to give his team a first-quarter lead.

Check it out:

here’s the TD

What a freaking catch. What a freaking throw. Just perfect.

Philadelphia missed the extra point, which means the Eagles lead the New England Patriots 9-3 in the first quarter.