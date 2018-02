Batteries hold a sacred place in the history of Philly fans. Congratulations, Philadelphia, and Fly, Duracell, Fly. pic.twitter.com/qkEcPbFj4N — Duracell (@Duracell) February 5, 2018

If one lives long enough, they see it all and learn nothing is impossible. A team can have zero punts and still lose. The world can turn on golden boy Justin Timberlake. The Philadelphia Eagles can win the Super Bowl.

And maybe, just maybe, a brand can send a worthwhile tweet.

Duracell makes a strong case here with a battery-themed congratulations to the city of Philadelphia. Stay safe out there. Or, you know what? Don’t. I don’t care either way.