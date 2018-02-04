NFL USA Today Sports

Eugenie Bouchard And Twitter Date Reunited At Super Bowl LII

Eugenie Bouchard And Twitter Date Reunited At Super Bowl LII

Eugenie Bouchard and the lucky guy she made a Super Bowl bet with last year have reunited at Super Bowl LII for another date.

The pair have apparently met up a few times since he made a bet with her that the New England Patriots would come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons when the score in Super Bowl LI was 28-3. Well, he won and she took him on a date to a New York Knicks game.

Her date, John Goehrke, has popped up on her Instagram a few times since that first date and on her Instagram Bouchard has teased that they might actually be an item.

Talking to you guys ❤️



Shoot your shot guys, always shoot your shot.

