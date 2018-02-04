Eugenie Bouchard And Twitter Date Reunited At Super Bowl LII

Eugenie Bouchard and the lucky guy she made a Super Bowl bet with last year have reunited at Super Bowl LII for another date.
The pair have apparently met up a few times since he made a bet with her that the New England Patriots would come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons when the score in Super Bowl LI was 28-3. Well, he won and she took him on a date to a New York Knicks game.
Her date, John Goehrke, has popped up on her Instagram a few times since that first date and on her Instagram Bouchard has teased that they might actually be an item.
Shoot your shot guys, always shoot your shot.
Comments