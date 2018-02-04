Eugenie Bouchard And Twitter Date Reunited At Super Bowl LII

Eugenie Bouchard and the lucky guy she made a Super Bowl bet with last year have reunited at Super Bowl LII for another date.

The pair have apparently met up a few times since he made a bet with her that the New England Patriots would come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons when the score in Super Bowl LI was 28-3. Well, he won and she took him on a date to a New York Knicks game.

if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Her date, John Goehrke, has popped up on her Instagram a few times since that first date and on her Instagram Bouchard has teased that they might actually be an item.

Talking to you guys ❤️ A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:51am PST

Going to be taking over @NFLCanada’s Twitter with John to answer your questions at 11am CT TOMORROW! Get yours in NOW using the hashtag #SuperBowlDate!!! pic.twitter.com/vNDasiy0z1 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 4, 2018

Shoot your shot guys, always shoot your shot.