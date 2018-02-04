The Spiteful Redskins Are Still So Mad at Kirk Cousins, They Want to Franchise Tag Him and Then Trade Him

Just when you think Kirk Cousins was finally free from the shackles of the clueless Washington Redskins, and free to go wherever he wanted in free agency … this happens:

The Redskins want to franchise tag Kirk Cousins so they can trade him, according to a report.

This is one of the most spiteful, ugly, disgusting things I’ve seen in NFL free agency in years. The Redskins are still angry that for the last two years, Cousins rejected their long-term offers – which were not very good – and they had to franchise tag him. Washington was going to be a laughingstock when they lose Cousins for nothing after paying him $43 million the last two years.

But it’s Washington’s fault. All of it. They botched the Cousins situation by refusing to pay him market value with the guaranteed money he deserved. Then they compounded it by trading for soon-to-be 34-year old Alex Smith, giving him $71 million guaranteed (the best the Redskins offered Cousins was $53 million guaranteed).

And in that laughable deal, they tossed in starting cornerback Kendall Fuller.

With the entire NFL laughing at them, the forlorn franchise got together to find out how they could salvage this disaster. The answer: Let’s tag Cousins again, then trade him! Yes, that’s the ticket!

Just when Cousins was excited to be wined and dined by the Browns, Jets, Broncos, and others, now he may have to deal with simply getting traded to a place he may not want to go.

Death to the franchise tag!